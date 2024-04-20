Musk in the past has repeatedly been taking a stand against TikTok's ban in the US. | Image:Instagram

Washington: Tesla CEO and billionaire on Friday, April 20, opposed the proposed TikTok in the United States arguing that doing so would mean suppressing freedom of speech and expression and adding that it goes against America's moral values and ethics.

His post on X read, “In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the 𝕏 platform. Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for.”

In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the 𝕏 platform.



Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for.

Musk in the past has repeatedly been taking a stand against TikTok's ban in the US.

Retweeting the post by Thomas Massie, a US Representative for KY4, Musk said, "This law is not just about TikTok, it is about censorship and government control!"

This law is not just about TikTok, it is about censorship and government control!



If it were just about TikTok, it would only cite "foreign control" as the issue, but it does not.

He argued, "If it were just about TikTok, it would only cite “foreign control” as the issue, but it does not."

The proposed TikTok ban in the States comes under the foreign investment review process and gives President Joe Biden significantly more time to act. This new provision allows for a total of 270 days, with an optional 90-day extension, compared to the initial bill's which gives a 180-day deadline.

