Updated March 18th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

Jacksonville Beach Shooting: Several Injured, Active Shooter Remains on the Loose

As a precautionary measure, all the bars and restaurants in the Bar District have been ordered to shut down.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Manisha Roy
Crime
The suspect(s) are currently absconding. | Image:pexels
Florida: Chaotic scenes unfolded at Jacksonville Beach in Florida on Sunday after multiple people sustained injuries in an active shooter incident. Sources said that the eyewitnesses of what is being described as a mass shooting incident said that they heard gunshots outside Walgreens. As a precautionary measure to avoid any mishap, all the bars and restaurants in the Bar District have been ordered to shut down. 

Meanwhile, the cops have evacuated people in the area. According to a foreign news outlet, three people are feared injured and one dead in the incident. Police are yet to ascertain the numbers of shooters. Sources revealed that an active shooter situation was witnessed near the Ritz Hotel. 

Efforts on to Nab Accused

The suspect(s) are currently absconding. Among those shot, two of them sustained serious injuries. The victims were transferred to a local hospital. The mass shooting incident was reported at Jacksonville Beach on a busy weekend as people were celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, and spring break vacation. More details are awaited.
 

Published March 18th, 2024 at 07:57 IST

