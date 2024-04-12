×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Japanese PM Kishida Highlights US Role in Maintaining Global Security as He Addresses Congress

Kishida's address comes at a time when some US politicians, including former president Trump, are advocating for a less active American role in global affairs.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Japanese PM Kishida addressing a joint session of Congress on April 11.
Japanese PM Kishida addressing a joint session of Congress on April 11. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Washington: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addressed US lawmakers at the Capitol on Thursday, underscoring the importance of keeping a strong partnership between the two countries at a time of tension in the Asia-Pacific and skepticism in Congress about US involvement abroad.

Kishida is in Washington this week visiting President Joe Biden as the White House completes hosting each leader of the Quad — an informal partnership between the US Japan, Australia and India that is seen as important to countering China's growing military strength in the region.

Advertisement

Kishida highlighted the importance of the US commitment to global security and offered reassurances that Japan is a strong partner.

On Capitol Hill, his audience included many Republicans who have pushed for the US to take a less active role in global affairs as they follow the “America First" ethos of Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Advertisement

The Republican-controlled House has sat for months on a $95 billion package that would send wartime funding to Ukraine and Israel, as well as aid to allies in the Indo-Pacific like Taiwan and humanitarian help to civilians in Gaza and Ukraine.

‘Freedom and democracy under threat’

Kishida sought to remind lawmakers of the leading role the US has played globally since World War II.

“When necessary, it made noble sacrifices to fulfill its commitment to a better world,” Kishida said.

Advertisement

He warned that the world is again at a turning point when “freedom and democracy are under threat around the globe.”

“As we meet here today, I detect an undercurrent of self-doubt among some Americans about what your role in the world should be,” he added.

Advertisement

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier this week that he hoped Kishida's visit would underscore “that we’re in a worldwide situation here against the enemies of democracy — led by China, Russia and Iran.”

Japan has taken a strong role in supporting Ukraine's defense against Moscow as well as helping humanitarian aid get to Gaza. It is also seen as a key U.S. partner in a fraught region where China is asserting its strength and North Korea is developing a nuclear programme.

Advertisement

“Japan is a close ally — critical to both our national and economic security,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in a statement. "This visit will continue to deepen the diplomatic and security relationship between our two countries and build on the strength of decades of cooperation.”

Kishida was also attending a US-Japan-Philippines summit on Thursday in another effort to bolster regional cooperation in the face of China's aggression. The United Kingdom also announced Thursday that it would hold joint military exercises with Japan and the US in the Indo-Pacific next year.

Advertisement

In Congress, House Speaker Mike Johnson has held up the foreign security package since its Senate passage in February but is now working to advance it in the coming weeks.

It will be a difficult task to navigate the deep divides on support for Kyiv among Republicans. Making matters worse for the Republican speaker, he is already facing the threat of being ousted from the speaker's office.

Advertisement

Kishida, who was elected in 2021, arrived in Washington while facing political problems of his own in Japan.

Polls show his support has plunged as he deals with a political funds corruption scandal within his ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The nation's economy has also slipped to the world's fourth-largest last year, falling behind Germany.

Advertisement

This is the first time a Japanese prime minister addresses Congress since Shinzo Abe traveled to Capitol Hill in 2015. Kishida is the sixth foreign leader to address Congress during Biden's presidency.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Living Golden on Better Terms: Why Term Insurance Must Be Part of Your Retirement Planning

Term Insuranc

8 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live Streaming

8 minutes ago
Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

10 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

10 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

19 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

20 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

22 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

26 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

27 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

28 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

28 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

29 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

31 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

32 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

33 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

35 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

35 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo