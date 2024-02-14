Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

Jared Kushner says he Won't be a Part of 2nd Trump Administration

Kushner, who served as one of former President Donald Trump's top advisers for four years, expressed his dedication to continuing his career in private equity.

Sagar Kar
Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In an interview on Tuesday, Jared Kushner revealed his intention to refrain from joining a potential second Trump administration, citing his commitment to his work with his investment firm, Affinity Partners. 

Kushner, who served as one of former President Donald Trump's top advisers for four years, expressed his dedication to continuing his career in private equity from his base in Miami, regardless of the outcome of the November election.

Focus is on my firm, says Kushner

Speaking to Axios, Kushner emphasized his responsibilities to his investors and employees, stating, "My desire at this phase in my life is to focus on my firm." He highlighted his enjoyment of being out of the spotlight and spending time with his family in Florida.

Although Kushner left a slight possibility open by acknowledging that "nothing in my life has gone according to the plans I've set," he affirmed that he would decline any job offer from Trump if it were to arise.

2016 campaign was different from the current one, suggests Kushner

Reflecting on Trump's 2016 presidential bid, Kushner described it as "a family campaign," contrasting it with the current "professionally run campaign" led by a strong team. He expressed confidence in Trump's competence and professionalism, suggesting that if Trump were to be re-elected, he would have a thorough understanding of effective personnel selection.

"I suspect he'll have a very, very long list of very qualified people to choose from," Kushner remarked.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 10:22 IST

