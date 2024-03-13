Advertisement

In a significant development, President Joe Biden has formally secured the Democratic nomination for the upcoming presidential election. This sets the stage for what is anticipated to be a tense rematch with Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent, in a bid to reclaim the presidency.

Biden campaign has already entered the general election mode, positioning Trump as an existential threat to the nation.

“I am honoured,” says Biden

Following the projection of his nomination, Biden issued a statement expressing his gratitude, stating, "I am honoured that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party ... in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever."

Here is what you need to know

Biden's victories in the primaries in Mississippi and Georgia, along with ongoing vote counting in Washington and the northern Mariana Islands, propelled him closer to the required 1,968 delegates to clinch the party nomination. Having dominated Super Tuesday and every prior Democratic primary, Biden's path to nomination has been relatively uncontested, despite some opposition from Democrats critical of his stance on Israel's conflict with Hamas.

Addressing concerns about his age, Biden recently addressed the issue head-on in a television advertisement, acknowledging, "Look, I'm not a young guy. That's no secret, but here's the deal: I understand how to get things done for the American people."

As the Democratic nomination is secured, all eyes turn towards the impending showdown between Biden and Trump, setting the stage for a highly charged and closely watched battle for the White House.