Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 07:53 IST

Joshua Schulte: Ex-CIA Official Sentenced to 40 Years for Espionage and Child Pornography Charges

Former CIA software engineer Joshua Adam Schulte was sentenced to 40 years in prison on espionage and child pornography charges.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Courtroom sketch of ex-CIA official Joshua Schulte
Courtroom sketch of ex-CIA official Joshua Schulte | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

New York – Former CIA software engineer Joshua Adam Schulte was sentenced to 40 years in prison on espionage and child pornography charges. According to the statement released by the US Department of Justice, the judgment was delivered by US District Judge Jesse Furman. Schulte was convicted in July 2022 on four counts of espionage and computer hacking and one count of lying to FBI agents, after giving classified materials to the whistleblowing agency WikiLeaks. Schult's conviction for carrying out the largest theft of classified information in the agency’s history was later upheld by a judge last August, The Guardian reported. 

“Joshua Schulte betrayed his country by committing some of the most brazen, heinous crimes of espionage in American history.  He caused untold damage to our national security in his quest for revenge against the CIA for its response to Schulte’s security breaches while employed there.  When the FBI caught him, Schulte doubled down and tried to cause even more harm to this nation by waging what he described as an ‘information war’ of publishing top secret information from behind bars," US Attorney Damian Williams said in the statement published by the US Attorney's office of Southern District of New York. “And all the while, Schulte collected thousands upon thousands of videos and images of children being subjected to sickening abuse for his own personal gratification.  The outstanding investigative work of the FBI and the career prosecutors in this Office unmasked Schulte for the traitor and predator that he is and made sure that he will spend 40 years behind bars – right where he belongs,” Williams furthered. 

Advertisement

In March 2017, WikiLeaks began publishing material that focused on how the CIA surveilled foreign governments, alleged extremists and others by compromising their electronics and computer networks. The documents were touted as the biggest-ever leak of confidential documents from the CIA and also detailed the tools which were used by the American federal agency to break into phones, communication apps and other electronic devices. The document also alleged how the CIA cooperated with British intelligence to engineer a way to compromise smart televisions and turn them into surveillance devices. Hence, the publishing of the documents rocked both the American and the British administrations. 

‘This is vengeance’: Schulte

When given a chance to speak in the Manhattan court, the Ex-CIA official complained about the harsh conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He even went on to call his cell a “torture cage," CBS News reported. “This is not justice the government seeks, but vengeance," Schulte said adding that prosecutors had once offered him a plea deal that would have called for a 10-year prison sentence but would have meant that he would relinquish his right to appeal. The judge overseeing the case slammed Schulte for a “complete lack of remorse and acceptance of responsibility.” “Schulte was not driven by any sense of altruism but instead was motivated by anger, spite and perceived grievance against others at the agency who he believed had ignored his complaints about the work environment,” Judge Furman averred. 

Furman also pointed out that the Former CIA official continued with his crimes behind bars by trying to leak more classified materials and by creating a hidden file on his computer that also contained 2,400 images of child sexual abuse that he continued to view from jail.  “His actions cost the Agency hundreds of millions of dollars; degraded its ability to collect foreign intelligence against America’s adversaries; placed directly at risk CIA personnel, programs, and assets; and jeopardized U.S. national security by degrading the CIA’s ability to conduct its mission. In short, Mr. Schulte’s actions inflicted heavy costs on the United States,” he added. Back in 2018 when the leaks continued to stir storms, Schulte declared he was "waging an information war" against the government of the United States and even obtained cell phones in Jail. According to the prosecutors, Schulte used these cell phones to create encrypted email and social media accounts. He even went on to use these accounts to share more classified information from the CIA.   

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 07:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement