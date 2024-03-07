×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 09:45 IST

'Just to be Clear': Elon Musk Says He Won't Donate to Trump or Biden Campaigns

As the race to the White House intensifies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday that he would not be donating money to either Trump or Biden.

Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Former US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Joe Biden
Former US President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Joe Biden | Image:AP
  • 3 min read
US Elections 2024: As the race to the White House intensifies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday that he would not be donating money to either former US President Donald Trump or current President Joe Biden in this year's election. The proclamation from the billionaire came a day after he met Trump in Florida. However, the statement is by no means definitive since many netizens pointed out that Musk could still give to a super PAC or another fund that will indirectly benefit a candidate. 

“Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” the Tesla CEO wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. The former Commander-in-chief met with Musk along with a small group of other people in Florida over the weekend. According to Axios, Trump conducted the event to seek a major cash infusion for his campaign. While the results from the Super Tuesday paved the way for a Biden-Trump rematch in November, the candidates are finding themselves in different financial positions. The POTUS  has a significant cash advantage as Trump continues to struggle with his mounting legal fees that are draining his campaign war chest. 

Where did Musk's stance lie in the past?

In 2022, the SpaceX CEO asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in the midterm polls. He reasoned that a Republican congress would provide a counterbalance to the Biden-led administration. The billionaire also accused the American Commander-in-Chief of encouraging migrants to come to the US so that they can “vote for Democrats”. It is important to note that people without citizenship are not eligible to vote in federal elections. 

Musk echoed similar sentiments in a post he made earlier this week. “This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants,” Musk wrote on X. “It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time,” he furthered. In a different post, he reasoned that Biden's so-called ploy was one of the reasons why the Department of Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, was impeached from his office. “Treason indeed! Ushering in vast numbers of illegals is why Secretary Mayorkas was impeached by the House. They are importing voters. This is why groups on the far left fight so hard to stop voter ID requirements, under the absurd guise of protecting the right to vote,” Musk exclaimed. 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:42 IST

