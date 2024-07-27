sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:22 IST, July 27th 2024

Kamala Harris Bridges Gap With Trump After Biden's Withdrawal From Presidential Race, Claims Poll

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who has begun her sprint for the White House, is in a virtual tie with former president Donald Trump, the Republican Party presidential candidate, according to a poll released on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
‘The path to the White House goes through Wisconsin’: Kamala Harris in Wisconsin
‘The path to the White House goes through Wisconsin’: Kamala Harris in Wisconsin | Image: AP
  • 4 min read
