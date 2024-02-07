Advertisement

In a move that has sparked controversy and raised concerns, Sikh for Justice (SFJ), a pro-Khalistan organization, organized a referendum in Sacramento, California, with Gurpatwant Singh Pannu addressing the crowd from the referendum stage. The event, held by the SFJ, saw Pannu speaking against India, advocating for the establishment of Khalistan, an independent Sikh state.

As most of his speech was in Punjabi, it isn't exactly clear what he was saying, but he did utter some words in English. He said “kill India, destroy India”. He also mentioned the date 12th March and Bombay Stock Exchange. He said that the Bombay Stock Exchange will be closed down on 12th March.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

The referendum, aimed at gauging support for the Khalistan movement, has drawn attention and criticism, particularly for its potential impact on diplomatic relations.

Advertisement

Pannu, a prominent figure within the fundamentalist separatist movement, used the platform to provoke attendees to align themselves with the cause. His rhetoric against India and calls for support for Khalistan have ignited discussions about the implications of such gatherings on the Indian diaspora in the United States.

The SFJ, known for its advocacy for an independent Sikh state, has been at the center of similar controversies in the past. While the referendum in Sacramento may be seen by some as an expression of free speech, it has also raised questions about the potential ramifications for Indo-U.S. relations. The Indian government has historically opposed any external support for separatist movements, viewing them as internal matters.

Advertisement

As the news of the pro-Khalistan referendum in Sacramento continues to circulate, it remains to be seen how it will impact diplomatic relations between India and the United States and whether it will lead to increased scrutiny on such events within the country.