Washington DC – Weeks after stirring a political storm, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin apologized for the way he handled his prostate cancer diagnosis and the secret hospitalisation that followed. Austin's visit to the hospital became controversial since the reason and the timeline of the whole ordeal was not only kept hidden from top US officials but also from the President of the United States, Joe Biden. While addressing the ongoing Middle East conflict, the American Defence Secretary admitted that he could have handled the hospitalisation in a better way. He even insisted that he should have at least informed the US President about the situation, Politico reported.

“We did not handle this right. I did not handle this right," the US Defence Secretary told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday. However, Austin made it clear that after experiencing pain, he did ask the aide to call the ambulance, but he did not direct his team to keep quiet. “What he said and why he said it, I think, that should come out in the review,” Austin said. “I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis. I should have also told my team and the American public, and I take full responsibility,” he furthered, mentioning that he had apologised to US President Joe Biden “personally”. Austin recalled that his diagnosis was a “gut punch” and his first instinct was to keep it private. “I don’t think it’s news that I’m a pretty private guy,” he said. The US Defence Secretary emphasised that he is still experiencing leg pain and remains in physical therapy.

The Timeline

On January 1, Austin was hospitalised due to complications from a late-December surgery to treat the cancer. Top members of the national security team and the US President were not informed about his hospitalisation until January 4, three days after he was admitted. On the same day, Kelly Magsamen, Austin’s chief of staff, informed Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks and national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who then told the president. Hicks who was on vacation had to assume Austin's duties immediately, even though she was not given an explanation for the transfer. However, during the Thursday press conference, Austin insisted that there were “no gaps in authorities” during his treatment. Austin went on to mention that if Hicks needs to temporarily assume duties in the future, the Defence Secretary would inform the White House and other key officials.