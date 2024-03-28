Advertisement

A fire erupted at a kiosk near the iconic Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, leaving a man seriously injured, according to officials. Responding swiftly to the scene, D.C. Fire and EMS teams arrived at Lincoln Memorial Circle to find a small structure engulfed in flames.

Efforts to aid the victim were expedited as a U.S. Park Police helicopter transported him for urgent medical attention. Despite the severity of his injuries, the victim is expected to survive, as confirmed by D.C. Fire officials. Notably, the victim has been identified as being associated with the kiosk.

The fire has been extinguished

The blaze, which threatened surrounding areas, has since been extinguished, averting further damage or injuries. Authorities secured propane tanks at the scene to prevent any additional hazards, ensuring the safety of both responders and bystanders.

Disturbing images captured the aftermath of the fire, with firefighters diligently hosing down the charred remnants of the kiosk. Nearby, two propane tanks, blackened by the flames, lay discarded, juxtaposed against the serene backdrop of the Reflecting Pool and the towering Washington Monument.

Update kiosk fire Lincoln Memorial Circle NW. Continue to wet down kiosk. Propane tanks have been secured. The victim has been flown to an area trauma center with serious non life threatening injuries. Media staging is at French Dr. and Lincoln Memorial Circle. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P4f0h6VrUK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024

Clarifying the nature of the structure, U.S. Park Police revealed that it was a temporary installation, sanctioned to operate within the confines of the National Mall. Positioned on the north side of the Lincoln Memorial, the kiosk served its purpose until the unfortunate incident occurred.

As investigations into the cause of the fire commence, officials remain vigilant in determining the factors that led to the blaze. With inquiries ongoing, authorities are committed to uncovering the circumstances surrounding the incident and implementing measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.