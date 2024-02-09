Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

Marianne Williamson Drops Out of 2024 Race After Lackluster Performance in Primaries

Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson announced that she is suspending her bid to the White House after a deplorable performance in primaries.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Democratic Presidential Hopeful Marianne Williamson
Marianne Williamson drops out of the 2024 race to the White House | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Washington DC – After a deplorable performance in the New Hampshire and South Carolina primaries, Democratic presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson announced that she is suspending her bid to the White House. The American author launched her long-shot campaign in March last year, and her candidature for the Oval Office came well before US President Joe Biden publicly declared that he planned to run for re-election. This is not the first time she has run for office, Williamson ran for president in 2020. However, at that time, she left the race weeks before the primary election process commenced. 

"I read a quote the other day that said that sunsets are proof that endings can be beautiful, too," Williamson said in a video on YouTube. “And so today, even though it is time to suspend my campaign for the presidency, I do want to see the beauty, and I want all of you who so incredibly supported me on this journey — as donors, as supporters, as a team and as volunteers — to see the beauty, too,” she added. She was campaigning on the motto of ensuring “love and justice” which will “override hatred, injustice and fear”. “I, as of today, am a candidate for the office of president of the United States," Williamson said in March 2023. 

Williamson thinks Trump will win the 2024 US Election

Before announcing the suspension of her campaign, Williamson suggested that Former US President Donald Trump has a solid chance of winning the 2024 US Presidential elections. “I do not have good feelings about what will happen in 2024, because 2024 is not going to be like 2020. 2024 is going to be like 2016,” she said at a town hall event in Portsmouth, NBC News reported. She went on to slam Democrats for pushing an “anti-Trump narrative” and insisted that the narrative won't be enough to ensure electoral success. “Try to beat Donald Trump by saying things are going well. Really? For 20% of us, things are going well. … For 80% of Americans, the idea that things are going well economically, it’s like a slap in their face,” Williamson remarked. While campaigning, Williamson called for creating "a legal fund for victims of police brutality," said the U.S. "must declare a national climate emergency" and called for halting “all new fossil fuel projects", NBC News reported. 

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:19 IST

