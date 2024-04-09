Missing For a Month, 25-Year-Old Indian Student Found Dead in Ohio; Second Death This Week

Arfath’s father Mohammed Saleem had said that Arfath last spoke to him on March 7, and since then he has not been in touch with his family. | Image:X

New York: The 25-year-old Indian student, Mohammad Abdul Arfath, who had been missing since last month was found dead in the US city of Cleveland. This is the second death within a week as Indians grapple with a string of such tragedies.

The Consulate General of India in New York in a post on X said, "Anguished to learn that Mr Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio."

Anguished to learn that Mr. Mohammed Abdul Arfath, for whom search operation was underway, was found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.



Offering their 'deepest condolences' to Arfath’s family, the Consulate further said it is in touch with local agencies to ensure a thorough probe into his death.

"We are extending all possible assistance to the bereaved family to transport his mortal remains to India," it added.

Hailing from Nacharam, Hyderabad, Arfath arrived in the US last year in May to pursue his Master's in IT from Cleveland University.

His father Mohammed Saleem said Arfath last spoke to him on March 7, and since then he has not been in touch with the family. His mobile phone was also switched off.

Citing a report from WKYC 3News, PTI reported that Arfath left his home at Reserve Square on March 5 and did not return.

Following this, the Cleveland police raised concerns for his safety. The officials had also issued a "missing person" alert for Arfath, describing him as 5'8" tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. According to the police, he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red jacket and blue jeans.