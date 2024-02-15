Putin said he would work with any US leader who is elected but would prefer Biden's victory. | Image: AP

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would prefer to see United States President Joe Biden win the second term, describing him as more 'experienced' than former president Donald Trump.

These comments came during Putin's interview with Russian state television where when asked which US leader would be a better choice from the point of view of Russia, he said that they would work with any US leader who is elected but would prefer Biden's victory.

“Biden, he's more experienced, more predictable, he's a politician of the old formation. But we will work with any US leader whom the American people trust," the Russian president said.

Furthermore, when asked about speculation on Biden's health issues, he responded “I'm not a doctor and I don't consider it proper to comment on that."

Putin noted that the talk about Biden's health comes as "The US election campaign is gaining speed, and it's taking an increasingly sharp course."

He added that allegations of Biden's health problems also circulated at the time when they met in Switzerland in June 2021, adding that he witnessed the contrary and saw the US leader in good health.

“They talked about him being incapacitated, but I saw nothing of the kind. Yes, he was peeking at his papers, to be honest, I was peeking at mine, not a big deal.”

Furthermore, the Russian President called the current US administration 'flawed and wrong.' He said he told Biden about it.

Russia-West ties have plunged to their lowest levels since after Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

(With AP inputs)