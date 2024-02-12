Advertisement

Missouri – An infant in Kansas City died when her mother mistakenly put her down for a nap inside an oven. The absent-minded mother named Mariah Thomas was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after she “mistakenly” put her child inside an oven, The Guardian reported. As per the reports, police responded to the location on Friday afternoon after it was reported that the infant was not breathing. The Authorities reached the spot and found the child with burns. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement by the authorities said that the responders were told that the mother accidentally put the child down for a nap and mistakenly placed her in the oven instead of the group. However, the statement did not offer any sort of explanation about how the mistake was made in the first place. “We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life,” Jackson County prosecuting attorney Jean Peters Baker said in a statement. “We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances," he furthered.

The mother was arrested and charged with a felony

According to NBC News, the mother was immediately arrested at the scene and was charged with a felony. Meanwhile, the grandparents of the one-month-old infant told detectives that they left the home they shared with their morning earlier that morning. The grandmother noted that she received a call at 1 pm from the child's mother. In the call the mother was reportedly crying hysterically and told the grandmother that she had put the infant “in the oven instead of the crib,” police said in the statement. “Officers observed apparent burn wounds to the victim’s body,” a detective said in the probable cause statement. “The Kansas City Fire Department (KCFD) responded and declared the victim deceased on scene," the detective furthered.