Mumbai-born Indian American Democrat, Minita Sanghvi, who serves as Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner, has declared her candidacy for the 44th State Senate District in New York’s Capital Region, US. Born in India, Sanghvi immigrated to the United States in 2001 after attuning her degree in accounting and MBA. She won the election as Saratoga Springs Finance Commissioner in 2021.

Indian American delivered ‘fiscally responsible results’

The district that encompasses the Saratoga County, Niskayuna, and the City of Schenectady, is represented by Republican incumbent Jim Tedisco. If elected, Sanghvi will be the first Indian American and a gay woman to represent a district in the United States. “As the Commissioner of Finance in Saratoga Springs, I’ve delivered fiscally responsible results that have prioritized public safety and enhanced our quality of life for all residents,” Sanghvi said in the release.

“Our achievements include funding a crucial third EMS and fire station, establishing a 24/7 low-barrier homeless shelter, and expanding essential infrastructure such as sidewalks, parks, and playgrounds. We’ve maintained our city’s AA+ credit rating while making critical investments,” she added.

“I’m running for State Senate because we deserve better,” Sanghvi continued. “We need a leader who will prioritize the needs of our community over partisan politics in Albany. I’m not a career politician; I’m a parent, a business educator, and a dedicated public servant committed to fiscal responsibility. My track record reflects my ability to listen to the people and collaborate with others to deliver tangible results,” the Indian American stressed.

The latter will don a crucial role in shifting the political landscape of the district that has been represented by Republicans, historically. In recent years, however, there have been more Democrat registered voters than the Republicans by over 6,000, according to reports. US President Joe Biden led by a 12-point over his Republican rival Donald Trump in the 2020 elections in this district.