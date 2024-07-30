Published 17:18 IST, July 30th 2024
Set back for Kamala Harris as NC Governor Roy Cooper Refuses to be Running Mate
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search, two people familiar with the matter said Monday, in part because of concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would assume control when he travels out of state if he were selected.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Roy Cooper | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:44 IST, July 30th 2024