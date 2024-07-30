sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:18 IST, July 30th 2024

Set back for Kamala Harris as NC Governor Roy Cooper Refuses to be Running Mate

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search, two people familiar with the matter said Monday, in part because of concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would assume control when he travels out of state if he were selected.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Roy Cooper
16:44 IST, July 30th 2024