Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

New Mahatma Gandhi Statue Unveiled Outside US Temple After 2022 Vandalism

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar revealed a new statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens.

Manasvi Asthana
New Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled outside us temple after 2022 vandalism
New Mahatma Gandhi statue unveiled outside us temple after 2022 vandalism | Image:Twitter
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar revealed a new statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside Shri Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill, Queens. This new statue replaces the old one that got damaged two times over a year ago by an unknown person who destroyed the handcrafted statue with the help of a sledgehammer. 

"Last year, the statue of Gandhi that stood in South Richmond Hill was destroyed. But our solidarity and spirit to rebuild was not. Today, we stood with the community to say in one voice: Hate has no place in our city," Mr Adams wrote in a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Advertisement

“We embody the values of justice for which Gandhi gave his life,” said Mr Adams after the new statue outside the Shri Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill was unveiled last week.

Advertisement

Rajkumar, Adams and community leaders together revealed a new Mahatma statue. This statue took the place of the one that was sadly destroyed in a hate crime back in August 2022, according to Rajkumar's office.

"The unveiling of the new statue sends the message that love will always triumph over hate," said Rajkumar's office.

Advertisement

In August 2022, unidentified people damaged the handmade statue of Mahatma Gandhi placed in front of the temple using a sledgehammer. The same statue of Gandhi was damaged two weeks before the incident in August 2022, as reported by the investigators.

Ms Rajkumar taking to her X termed the unveiling as a "historic moment for our Richmond Hill community as we came together to show that our love will conquer all hate."

Advertisement

A year ago, I led the Richmond Hill community in an international movement for peace after vandals destroyed our Mahatma Gandhi Statue in a hate crime. Today was a historic moment as @NYCMayor and I unveiled a brand new Gandhi statue at the site. Love will always conquer hate," she added.

The Indian Consulate in New York strongly spoke out against the vandalism. They talked to the US authorities to make sure that the people behind this "awful action" are held responsible.

Advertisement

NYC Council Member Lynn Schulman mentioned in a post on X that in 2022, a hate crime occurred "not only once but twice" against the Hindu community in Richmond Hill. This involved the destruction of the Gandhi statue in front of the Shri Tulsi Mandir.

"Many, including @JeniferRajkumar, @DavidWeprin and myself stood in solidarity against this hatred," she added.

Advertisement

Lynn Schulman also expressed that she was proud to join with the community to unveil the new Gandhi statue.



 

Advertisement



 



 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha

    Videos16 minutes ago

  2. The Most Unique Personality Traits Of Water Sign Scorpio

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago

  3. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health19 minutes ago

  4. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement