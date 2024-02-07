Advertisement

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar revealed a new statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside Shri Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill, Queens. This new statue replaces the old one that got damaged two times over a year ago by an unknown person who destroyed the handcrafted statue with the help of a sledgehammer.

"Last year, the statue of Gandhi that stood in South Richmond Hill was destroyed. But our solidarity and spirit to rebuild was not. Today, we stood with the community to say in one voice: Hate has no place in our city," Mr Adams wrote in a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

We embody the values of justice for which Gandhi gave his… pic.twitter.com/tPUOSzpguj — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 21, 2024

“We embody the values of justice for which Gandhi gave his life,” said Mr Adams after the new statue outside the Shri Tulsi Mandir in South Richmond Hill was unveiled last week.

Rajkumar, Adams and community leaders together revealed a new Mahatma statue. This statue took the place of the one that was sadly destroyed in a hate crime back in August 2022, according to Rajkumar's office.

"The unveiling of the new statue sends the message that love will always triumph over hate," said Rajkumar's office.

In August 2022, unidentified people damaged the handmade statue of Mahatma Gandhi placed in front of the temple using a sledgehammer. The same statue of Gandhi was damaged two weeks before the incident in August 2022, as reported by the investigators.

Ms Rajkumar taking to her X termed the unveiling as a "historic moment for our Richmond Hill community as we came together to show that our love will conquer all hate."

A year ago, I led the Richmond Hill community in an international movement for peace after vandals destroyed our Mahatma Gandhi Statue in a hate crime. Today was a historic moment as @NYCMayor and I unveiled a brand new Gandhi statue at the site. Love will always conquer hate," she added.

The Indian Consulate in New York strongly spoke out against the vandalism. They talked to the US authorities to make sure that the people behind this "awful action" are held responsible.

NYC Council Member Lynn Schulman mentioned in a post on X that in 2022, a hate crime occurred "not only once but twice" against the Hindu community in Richmond Hill. This involved the destruction of the Gandhi statue in front of the Shri Tulsi Mandir.

"Many, including @JeniferRajkumar, @DavidWeprin and myself stood in solidarity against this hatred," she added.

Lynn Schulman also expressed that she was proud to join with the community to unveil the new Gandhi statue.







