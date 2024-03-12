New Trump-backed Leadership of RNC Starts Mass Layoffs

Advertisement

Reports have emerged indicating significant staff shake-ups within the Republican National Committee (RNC) following the installation of a new leadership team backed by former President Donald Trump.

The RNC's new leadership, led by Trump-supported Michael Whatley as chair and Lara Trump as co-chair, reportedly initiated the dismissal of approximately 60 staffers on Monday, just days after their appointments were confirmed. The move is seen as a consolidation of power by allies of the former president within the party, as they seek to align the RNC's operations with Trump's vision for the future of the Republican Party.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

In an email obtained by Politico, RNC's new chief operating officer Sean Cairncross stated that Chairman Whatley is evaluating the organization and staff to ensure alignment with his strategic goals for the upcoming November elections. As part of this process, certain staff members have been asked to resign and reapply for their positions within the organization.

Advertisement

Among those affected by the layoffs are political, data, and communications staffers, according to multiple reports. Chris LaCivita, a Trump campaign adviser who now serves as the RNC's chief of staff, characterized the job cuts as necessary streamlining to avoid duplication of efforts between the committee and the Trump campaign, effectively integrating both entities.

Trump's supporters are happy

Prominent figures within the Trump-aligned faction of the Republican Party welcomed the news of the mass layoffs. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated the development, declaring that "MAGA is now in control of the Republican Party," while Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA described the layoffs as an "excellent" move, signaling the removal of perceived anti-Trump elements within the RNC.

However, voices from the moderate wing of the party, such as former Representative Adam Kinzinger, expressed concern over the firings, warning that the RNC's alignment with Trump could have damaging repercussions for down-ballot races.

Advertisement

Representatives for the RNC have not yet responded to requests for comment on the reported layoffs, leaving questions lingering about the future direction of the party under its new leadership.