Updated March 12th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

New Trump-backed Leadership of RNC Starts Mass Layoffs

The move is seen as a consolidation of power by allies of the former president within the party, as they seek to align the RNC's operations with Trump's vision.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Former US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump. | Image:Facebook/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Reports have emerged indicating significant staff shake-ups within the Republican National Committee (RNC) following the installation of a new leadership team backed by former President Donald Trump.

The RNC's new leadership, led by Trump-supported Michael Whatley as chair and Lara Trump as co-chair, reportedly initiated the dismissal of approximately 60 staffers on Monday, just days after their appointments were confirmed. The move is seen as a consolidation of power by allies of the former president within the party, as they seek to align the RNC's operations with Trump's vision for the future of the Republican Party.

Here is what you need to know

In an email obtained by Politico, RNC's new chief operating officer Sean Cairncross stated that Chairman Whatley is evaluating the organization and staff to ensure alignment with his strategic goals for the upcoming November elections. As part of this process, certain staff members have been asked to resign and reapply for their positions within the organization.

Among those affected by the layoffs are political, data, and communications staffers, according to multiple reports. Chris LaCivita, a Trump campaign adviser who now serves as the RNC's chief of staff, characterized the job cuts as necessary streamlining to avoid duplication of efforts between the committee and the Trump campaign, effectively integrating both entities.

Trump's supporters are happy 

Prominent figures within the Trump-aligned faction of the Republican Party welcomed the news of the mass layoffs. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene celebrated the development, declaring that "MAGA is now in control of the Republican Party," while Charlie Kirk of Turning Point USA described the layoffs as an "excellent" move, signaling the removal of perceived anti-Trump elements within the RNC.

However, voices from the moderate wing of the party, such as former Representative Adam Kinzinger, expressed concern over the firings, warning that the RNC's alignment with Trump could have damaging repercussions for down-ballot races.

Representatives for the RNC have not yet responded to requests for comment on the reported layoffs, leaving questions lingering about the future direction of the party under its new leadership.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 12:56 IST

Whatsapp logo