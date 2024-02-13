New York City Shooting: 1 Killed, Several Injured After Brawl Erupts at Subway

Advertisement

New York: A horrific dispute between two groups of teenagers at a New York City subway station on Monday claimed life of one person and five others were left wounded.

According to authorities, the incident occurred at the start of the evening rush hour, around 4:30 pm, the time when the station was filled and crowded.

The deceased was a 34-year-old man the wounded include a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, and three adults, aged 28, 29, and 71.

NYPD's chief of transit, Michael Kemper, at a news conference said, "We don't believe this was a random shooting. We do not believe that this was an individual indiscriminately firing into a train or a train station. This incident today occurred as a result of two groups that started fighting while on a train."

"The doors opened up and at least one of the individuals in that group, or in the two groups, took out a gun and fired shots," Kemper added.

"People started running off the train onto the platform and more shots were fired on the platform." A hunt was on for at least one shooter, who fled the scene.

As per eyewitnesses, there were at least six shots.

Videos showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the platform, which is three stops north of Yankee Stadium. Trains were still running through the station on an express track but weren't stopping as police investigated.

(With AP inputs)