New York Jury Orders Trump to Pay E Jean Carroll $83.3 Million in Defamation Trial

New York – Former US President Donald Trump received a major setback after a New York City Jury ordered him to pay $83.3 million to E Jean Carroll. The jury decided Friday that Carroll should be paid for the damages she faced after Trump allegedly defamed her on a public platform. According to The Guardian, the former Elle Magazine columnist will receive $18.3m in compensatory damages and $65m in punitive retribution. Shortly after the judgment was made public, the former US President decried it and called it “absolutely ridiculous”.

“Absolutely ridiculous! I fully disagree with both verdicts and will be appealing this whole Biden Directed Witch Hunt focused on me and the Republican Party,” the former US President wrote on his social media platform TruthSocial. “Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!” he added. The Manhattan federal court decision came less than one year after Carroll won $5m in her sexual abuse and defamation trial against Trump. The legal battle commenced after Carroll claimed that she was raped by Trump in a 2019 article published in New York magazine. The publication was running an excerpt of her then-forthcoming book, “What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal”.

In the book, Carroll claimed that Trump raped her inside the dressing room of a luxe Manhattan department store around early 1996. Trump went on to deny the accusation, calling Carroll a “political operative” and insisting that “she is not his type”. The proclamations by the former US President were part of the defamation suit Carroll filed against him.

What's Carroll's stance on the matter?

The Columnist could not sue Trump over the alleged assault as it would have taken place outside the civil statute of limitations. However, in 2022, a New York State law called the Adult Survivors Act, opened a one-year window for adult accusers to file suit for incidents outside the civil statute of limitations. Carroll went on to file a defamation lawsuit over the incident and Trump's defamatory statement after the business-mogul-turned-politician's presidential tenure came to an end. “I’m here because Donald Trump assaulted me, and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened,” Carroll said on the stand this year. “He lied, and it shattered my reputation. I expected him to deny it, but to say it was consensual when it was not. But that’s what I expected him to say. The thing that really got me about this was, from the White House, he asked if anyone had any information about me, and if they did, to please come forward as soon as possible, because he wanted the world to know what was really going on – and that people like me should pay dearly," she added.