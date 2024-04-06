×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

NYC to Pay $17.5mn to Settle Lawsuit For Forcing Women to Remove Hijab For Mugshots

The New York police department agreed in 2020 to let men and women wear head coverings during mugshots, so long as their faces could be seen.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US
Image used for representation | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
New York: New York City has agreed to pay an amount of $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit by two Muslim-American women who alleged that the police violated their rights by forcing them to remove their hijabs before being photographed after they were arrested.

The case covers the settlement action of men and women who were required to remove religious attire before being photographed. The lawsuit was filed on Friday (local time) in Manhattan federal court and required approval by US District Judge Analisa Torres.

According to Reuters, the payouts total about $13.1 million after the legal fees and costs are deducted, however, could increase if enough of the more than 3,600 eligible class members submit claims. Each recipient is expected to be paid between $7,824 and $13,125.

This settlement resolves a lawsuit filed by Jamilla Clark and Arwa Aziz in 2018, who claimed that they felt 'shame and trauma' when police forced them to remove their hijabs for their mugshots the prior year in Manhattan and Brooklyn, respectively.

Both had been arrested for violating orders of protection that they called bogus.

Their attorneys linked removing the hijabs to being strip-searched.

In a statement provided by Clark's lawyer, she said, "When they forced me to take off my hijab, I felt as if I were naked. I'm not sure if words can capture how exposed and violated I felt."

Responding to the lawsuit, the New York police department agreed in 2020 to let men and women wear head coverings during mugshots, so long as their faces could be seen.

A senior official said, "This settlement resulted in a positive reform for the NYPD. The agreement carefully balances the department's respect for firmly held religious beliefs with the important law enforcement need to take arrest photos."

The new policy also extends to other religious headwear, including wigs and yarmulkes worn by Jews and turbans worn by Sikhs.

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:05 IST

