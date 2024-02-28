Nikki Haley says it is Possible That The GOP has Shifted Towards Trump

Advertisement

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley voiced concerns on Tuesday that the Republican Party might be veering away from her views, acknowledging the dominance of former President Donald Trump in early GOP primary contests.

Speaking to CNN's Dana Bash, Haley expressed her apprehensions about the direction of the party. "Isn't it possible the party has moved, and the party is about Donald Trump and not what you're describing, which might be the party of yesterday?" Bash questioned Haley.

“We are in a ship with a hole in it,” says Haley

"It is very possible," responded the former South Carolina governor. "What I am saying to my Republican Party family is, we are in a ship with a hole in it, and we can either go down with the ship and watch the country go socialist left, or we can see that we need to take the life raft and move in a new direction."

Haley suggests she won't be dropping out of the race anytime soon

Despite the apparent shift in the GOP, Haley affirmed her commitment to her presidential campaign, scheduling rallies and fundraisers across several states in the coming week. "We've only seen a handful of states vote," she emphasized. "I've said this before as much as the media wants to jump ahead, we're taking this one state, one day at a time."

Highlighting polling data indicating a desire for an alternative candidate to Trump in November, Haley reiterated her dedication to representing the majority of Americans' sentiments. "I'm doing what I believe 70% of Americans want me to do," she asserted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Haley's remarks underscore a growing tension within the Republican Party as it navigates the legacy and influence of Trump in shaping its future direction. As the presidential race progresses, the extent of the party's alignment with Trump's ideology remains a pivotal question for both Republican candidates and voters alike.