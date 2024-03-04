Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:25 IST
Nikki Haley Wins Her First Republican Primary in Washington DC
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley won her first state primaries to bag the ticket for the GOP Presidential nomination.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Bhagyasree Sengupta
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley | Image:AP
Washington DC – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley won her first state primaries to bag the ticket for the GOP Presidential nomination. The former US Ambassador to the UN notched a victory in the primaries held in Washington DC.
This is a developing story
