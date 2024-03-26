×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 08:56 IST

NYPD Cop Dead After Fatal Shooting In Queens, Suspect Injured

The cop, who has been identified as Jonathan, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. He was 31 years old

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Queens: The New York Police Department (NYPD) officer who was shot in the stomach in Far Rockaway, Queens on Monday, has died. The news was confirmed by Mayor Eric Adams in a press conference. A suspect was also struck by gunfire and is currently in the hospital. Adams said he is a career criminal with multiple charges against him.

The shooting incident took place during a car stop near 19-19 Mott Avenue around 5:50 pm local time.

The cop, who has been identified as Jonathan, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. He was 31 years old.

Joe Gamaldi, the National Vice President of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), meanwhile called on the 'so-called leaders' to help the NYPD. "Please keep the NYPD officer shot this evening in your thoughts/prayers, condition of the officer is unknown. The War on Cops continues to rage, w/shootings of officers up 60%, we are going to work w/targets on our backs. And the so-called leaders of our country aren’t lifting a finger to help!" Gamaldi said on X.

The NYPD had issued an advisory on X, saying: "Due to a police investigation, avoid the area surrounding Mott Avenue between Central Avenue and Smith Place in Queens. Expect a police presence and residual traffic delays in the surrounding area." 

As per reports, two people were taken into custody at the scene. However, their identities are yet to be ascertained.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 07:10 IST

