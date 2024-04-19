Advertisement

New York City police apprehended over 100 individuals on Thursday amid a pro-Palestinian demonstration on the campus of Columbia University, following a request from the university's president for their removal.

The clash unfolded a day after Columbia's president, Nemat "Minouche" Shafik, alongside other university leaders, testified before Congress regarding the campus climate and instances of antisemitism since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

More than 100 protestors had occupied university's South Lawn

According to Shafik, more than 100 protesters had occupied the university's South Lawn when the NYPD intervened, as revealed in her request to deputy commissioner Michael Gerber. New York's Mayor, Adams disclosed that the demonstrators had been present for over 30 hours.

Those arrested were issued summonses for trespassing, authorities revealed during an evening press briefing. Additionally, two individuals faced charges of obstruction of governmental administration.

The heightened police presence sparked an impromptu protest in solidarity with the detained individuals.

Here is what you need to know

The incident occurred against the backdrop of a new policy implemented in February, which designated specific locations for demonstrations, necessitating prior notification.

The protest began with demonstrators establishing an encampment on the university's campus before dawn on Wednesday, Shafik noted. Their demands included the school's divestment from economic and academic ties with Israel.

Will continue to act against unauthorised protests, says Columbia's president

During Wednesday's congressional hearing, Shafik asserted that the university would continue to take action against unauthorized protests.

In response to the situation, the university issued notifications to students on Wednesday night, warning of potential suspension for those who remained in the encampment, Shafik confirmed.

"We also tried through a number of channels to engage with their concerns and offered to continue discussions if they agreed to disperse," she stated in a letter to the campus community.

A university spokesperson indicated that the school is in the process of identifying participants in the protests and will send them formal notifications.

Students don't have a right to disrupt learning on campus, says Eric Adams

"Students have a right to free speech. They do not have the right to violate university policies and disrupt learning on campus," Mayor Adams emphasized during the news conference.

Isra Hirsi, the daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar, disclosed being suspended from Barnard College over her activism. Police later confirmed her presence among the arrested protesters and issued her a summons for trespassing. Omar is notorious for her anti-semitic views.

The event underscores the complexities surrounding free speech, campus activism, and institutional policies in the context of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

