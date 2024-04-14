As per police, 21-year-old Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks has been charged in connection to the Eid shooting in the city | Image:X

Philadelphia Shooting: In a latest breakthrough for the police, one of the suspects in the Ramadan event shooting has been identified. As per police, 21-year-old Kahbir Oglesby-Hicks has been charged in connection to the Eid shooting in the city.

Along with Oglesby-Hicks, four other suspects are in custody. Their identities have not been revealed as they are believed to be teenagers. Two 15-year-old boys, one 16-year-old boy and one 16-year-old girl have been taken into custody.

The suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting which took place at a Philadelphia Park. A shooting between the rival groups injured three people who were gathered at a park to mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Police have stated that the suspects were not connected to the gathering in the park but were firing at each other by the time the police arrived at the scene.

Around 30 shots were reported near the park opposite the Philadelphia Masjid. Around 1,000 people were gathered to celebrate Eid Ul-Fitr.

As per the police, the gunfire broke out between two groups led by Black males aged 21 and 15. The two boys were also shot during the exchange of fire. Authorities have stated that both the suspects are now in a stable condition.

Another suspect, a 15-year-old Black teen who was armed with a firearm, clashed with a police officer. The officer shot the teen in the left arm and the left leg and was later taken to a hospital. The police officer was placed on administrative duty for shooting the teenager.