Power Outages Mount as California Declares Emergency Due to Dangerous Floods
As of Sunday night, the storm has already caused widespread power outages, leaving over 800,000 Californians in the dark.
California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for eight southern counties on Sunday as a rapidly intensifying storm churned off the coast, bringing a "high risk" of potentially deadly flooding to Los Angeles and surrounding areas.
This rare and dangerous situation is marked by the National Weather Service issuing a "high risk" of excessive precipitation for Los Angeles, highlighting the prolonged nature of the flood threat. "High risk" days are only declared for 4% of all days, but they account for a staggering 39% of flood-related fatalities and 83% of flood-related damages, according to the Weather Prediction Center.
Here is what you need to know
The culprit behind this potential disaster is an atmospheric river associated with the powerful storm system. Rainfall forecasts have been revised upwards, with expectations of 4 to 8 inches in coastal and valley locations, and a concerning 8 to 14 inches in foothill and mountain areas.
The heavy rain, coupled with the possibility of the heaviest bands slowing down or stalling over populated areas, has the National Weather Service warning of "locally catastrophic flash and urban flooding impacts" across Los Angeles.
Governor Newsom's emergency proclamation covers Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties, aiming to mobilize resources and prepare for the worst.
The hurricane force winds aren't helping
Adding to the chaos, the rapidly intensifying storm is generating hurricane-force winds offshore and gusts up to 95 mph in the mountains just north and west of Los Angeles. Even lower elevations are not spared, with damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph expected from San Francisco south to Big Sur and potentially reaching Los Angeles itself.
800,000 people are without power
As of Sunday night, the storm has already caused widespread power outages, leaving over 800,000 Californians in the dark. With the worst yet to come, residents are urged to stay informed, prepare for flooding and potential power outages, and heed all official warnings and evacuation orders.
This developing situation underscores the power and potential dangers of extreme weather events. Californians are urged to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to stay safe as the storm unfolds.
