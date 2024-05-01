Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Pradeep Kumar Kapoor, former Ambassador & Secretary at GOI (Government of India) said that the ongoing situation in the United States universities amid ongoing pro-Palestine protests is a "complicated and complex issue."

Speaking further the Clinical Professor at the University of Maryland College Park asserted that the country and the universities are grappling with such intense situations because they don't have any solution.

Advertisement

#EXCLUSIVE | Columbia University protest continues | Students are grappling with it, they don’t know the solutions themselves, neither the Congress, Senate or the universities. As a matter of record, Columbia University has been at the forefront of demonstrations against the… pic.twitter.com/IHsiWZmntk — Republic (@republic)

" It's a very important issue. It's a very complicated issue. Students are grappling with it, they don’t know the solutions themselves, neither the Congress, Senate or the universities. As a matter of record, Columbia University has been at the forefront of demonstrations against government policies on issues like the Vietnam War, and those student demonstrations sparked a lot of unrest all over the country."

Advertisement

When asked about what is happening, Kapoor emphasised that the clash between Palestinians and Israeli students is making it even worse in the US.

"This time around, the difference is that there are students who are supporting the cause of the Palestinians, whereas there are a set of Jewish students who are supporting the cause of Israel. So the clash between the two is making it even worse, and the numbers coming out for the Palestinian cause is very large."

Advertisement

Highlighting another aspect, the former ambassador said that outsiders penetrating these encampments, demonstrations and protests have complicated it.

"The other aspect is that it has agitated a lot of Congressmen and Senators because Hamas has been declared a terrorist organisation a long time back," he added.

Advertisement

When asked what's next for students arrested, the former Indian ambassador said that students have a right to peaceful protest, but not by damaging the campus properties and is an assault on Jewish students on the campus.

He highlighted that this situation can turn out to be difficult for international students as if the New York Police presses criminal charges on the individual then he or she will have that record for the rest of their life in the US. Another factor that influences your career is your status meaning if the person even has a right to protest. He said such situations can also lead people to be deported back to their country.

Advertisement