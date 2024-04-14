×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 08:33 IST

'Prophet of Doom'' who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison

Prosecutors had asked for the life sentence, saying James spent years carefully planning the shooting in order to “inflict maximum damage”.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
-
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

A man who sprayed a New York City subway car with bullets during rush hour, wounding 10 people and sparking a citywide manhunt, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Frank James, 64, pleaded guilty earlier this year to terrorism charges in the April 12, 2022, mass shooting aboard a Manhattan-bound train. He received a life sentence on 10 counts and 10 years for an 11th count.

Prosecutors had asked for the life sentence, saying James spent years carefully planning the shooting in order to “inflict maximum damage”.

James' attorneys had asked for a reduced sentence of 18 years, saying he didn't intend to kill anyone and suffered from serious mental illness.

Prior to the sentencing, some of the shooting victims spoke in court while others submitted letters that were read out loud.

Disguised as a construction worker, James waited until the train was between stations, denying his targets a chance to flee. Then he ignited multiple smoke bombs and unleashed a barrage of bullets from a 9 mm handgun at panicked riders in the crowded train car.

The attack, carried out as the train pulled into a station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, wounded victims ranging in age from 16 to 60.

As emergency responders tended to the victims, James walked calmly out of the subway station and vanished. Authorities searched for him for more than a day. They identified James as a suspect relatively quickly, using a key to a rented moving van left behind on the bloodied subway car. He was eventually arrested in Manhattan's East Village after calling a police tip line to turn himself in.

“The fact that no one was killed by the defendant's 32 gunshots can only be described as luck as opposed to the defendant's intentional choice,” Brooklyn prosecutors wrote in a memo to US District Judge William Kuntz.

The attack stunned New Yorkers, heightened anxiety about safety in the transit system and prompted local officials to add additional surveillance cameras and police to the trains.

Before the shooting, James, who is Black, posted dozens of videos online under the moniker “Prophet of Doom,” ranting about race, violence, his struggles with mental illness and a host of unnamed forces he claimed were out to get him.

In one 2019 video, James alluded to a pending conflict in his hometown, stating that “it's going to be very interesting what happens in New York with me”. By that time, prosecutors allege, James was already in the process of planning the subway shooting.

When James pleaded guilty to the terrorism charges earlier this year, he said he only intended to cause serious bodily injury, not death.

His attorney, Mia Eisner-Grynberg, suggested that while James may have initially planned to kill people, he changed his mind in the heat of the moment.

“In a society where, sadly, we learn nearly every day that mass shooters who intend to kill readily achieve their goals, it is far more likely that Mr. James lacked that specific intent than that he simply failed in his mission,” Eisner-Grynberg wrote in a sentencing memo.

Referencing the defendant's abusive childhood in the Bronx and his ongoing struggles with both alcoholism and paranoid schizophrenia, she added, “Mr. James is not evil. He is very, very ill.” Prosecutors, however, said the trajectory of the bullets showed that James aimed at the “centre mass” of riders for maximum lethality. They said James only stopped firing his semi-automatic Glock pistol because the gun jammed.

James has been held without bail for the past 17 months at the Metropolitan Detention Centre. 

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 04:03 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

2 hours ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

2 hours ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

3 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

4 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

4 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

4 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 11 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo