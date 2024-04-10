×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Relief as Missing Indian-American Student Found Safe in US

Thakore's disappearance had sparked concern, particularly in light of recent incidents involving Indian or Indian-origin students in the US.

Reported by: Digital Desk
student
Frisco police had issued a public alert seeking assistance in locating Thakore | Image:Twitter/@FriscoPD
  • 2 min read
An Indian-American student who went missing earlier this week in the United States has been located, Frisco police confirmed today. Seventeen-year-old Ishika Thakore had disappeared in Frisco since Monday, prompting a search effort by local authorities.

Frisco police had issued a public alert seeking assistance in locating Thakore, sharing details about her last known whereabouts and physical description. Responding to the plea for help, the police today announced that the teenager has been found safe. "The 17-year-old who was the subject of our Critical Missing Alert from earlier today has been located," the police statement read, expressing gratitude for the support received from the community.

Thakore's disappearance had sparked concern, particularly in light of recent incidents involving Indian or Indian-origin students in the US. Earlier this week, a 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, Mohammed Abdul Arfath, was found dead after being missing for nearly three weeks. Arfath's tragic death adds to a string of similar incidents involving Indian students in the United States since the beginning of 2024.

The United States remains a popular destination for Indian students pursuing higher education, with a significant increase in the number of Indian students migrating to the country in recent years. According to US data, over 2.6 lakh Indian students moved to the US in the 2022-2023 academic session, marking a notable surge from previous years.

While Thakore's safe return brings relief to her family and community, the incidents of missing or deceased India/ Indian-origin students in the US underscore the need for continued vigilance.

Published April 10th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Whatsapp logo