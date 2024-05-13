Advertisement

New York: Just two months after making history, Rick Slayman, the world's first recipient of a genetically edited pig kidney transplant passed away. "Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many. Millions of people worldwide have come to know Rick's story. We felt - and still feel - comforted by the optimism he provided patients desperately waiting for a transplant," CNN reported quoting Rick's family.

The 62-year-old man who worked as a manager with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, received the kidney in March this year after he was diagnosed with last-stage kidney disease in 2023.

The Massachusetts General Hospital transplanted the kidney to Rick. The ground-breaking surgery was performed by Dr Tatsuo Kawai. However, after his demise, it was emphasised that there were 'no indications' that his death was the result of the kidney transplant.

After undergoing a four-hour surgery, Rick was discharged in April. Doctors said this surgery could last for a few years, but also acknowledged some unknowns in animal-to-human transplants.

Upon receiving the news of Rick passing away, the Massachusetts General said, "Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation."

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to Mr Slayman's family and loved ones as they remember an extraordinary person whose generosity and kindness touched all who knew him," he added.

As per reports, Rick had been a patient for the hospital's programme for 11 years.

Earlier in 2018, after receiving a human donor Rick's kidney began to show failures failure due to high blood pressure and diabetes. In 2023, he resumed dialysis after the kidney showed signs of failure.

Before Rick, only two transplant cases had been completed using pig organs-but both heart transplants were performed under compassionate use. However, those two patients too died weeks after their surgery.