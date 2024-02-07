Ron DeSantis: From 2024 US Election GOP Star to Failed White House Hopeful, What Went Wrong?

Advertisement

Florida governor, Ron DeSantis, a rising GOP star and an early Republican favourite for the 2024 United States presidential race suspended his campaign late Sunday, instead, endorsing the former President and the likely 2024 frontrunner nominee Donald Trump.

DeSantis dropped out of the key race ahead of the New Hampshire primary, placing second behind Trump in the Iowa caucuses. His abruptly ending the campaign stands to widen the support base for Trump locked in a contest with ex South Caroline governor and former US ambassador to United Nations, Nikki Haley.

“It’s clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance,” DeSantis said on X, justifying his halting of a fraught presidential bid in the Quixote-esque race with Trump. "They watched his presidency get stymied by relentless resistance and they see Democrats using lawfare to this day to attack him.”

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event in Florida, US. (AP)

Trump's fate illuminates, support widens

After DeSantis’ prompt exit from the race, Trump is slated to widen polling figures and make a landslide victory over Haley in the critical New Hampshire Republican Primary scheduled for January 23. The state is holding its first in-person Republican nominating contest where the voters will arrive at a specific precinct location to cast their ballot. State of New Hampshire is expected to witness the higher turnout than the Iowa caucuses, which hosts twice as large a population compared with Iowa. In 2020, an estimated 300,000 New Hampshire voters showed up in the Democratic primary.

Former President Donald Trump's (left) endorsement of Ron DeSantis for governor of Florida in 2018 proved crucial. (Butch Dill/AP)

DeSantis dropped out of 2024 race joining the former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and enterpreneur Vivek Ramaswamy just two days ahead of the N.H. primary, foreseeing the downward trajectory of his campaign after rather a disappointing performance in Iowa. His name, although, will still appear on the ballot like the ex vice-president during Trump administration Mike Pence and the South Carolina senator Tim Scott.

‘Trump without baggage’

DeSantis donned a powerful heroic image full of confidence and vigour whenever he walked on the flag-adored stage as he vowed to his supporter for "the Great American Comeback.”

Touted among the Republican voters as "Trump without the baggage,” DeSantis’ departure was rooted in a publicly obvious fact that there was no "clear path to victory" for him against the MAGA candidate Trump ready to make a comeback.

“I will revoke every Biden policy,” Trump has promised Republican supporter in campaign trails, just recently telling crowd in New Hampshire that shortly after he wins the presidency, he “will have the horrible war between Russia and Ukraine settled.” Rebuking Democrats for provoking the never-ending-wars where they invest American taxpayers money, Trump vowed in another speech that it would take him “no longer than one day” to settle these conflicts. He pledged to remove warmongers, frauds, lobbyists, government contractors, and failures in the senior ranks of our government.”

Audience members wait for former President Donald Trump to arrive at a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP /Charlie Neibergall)

‘Newcomer’ DeSantis lacks the ‘charisma’?

In contrast to the personality of GOP frontrunner, Desantis is said to have lacked the “charisma” and that there was a certain level of ‘awkwardness’ during the campaign he ran with the balloters. DeSantis was also perceived as a ‘newcomer’ on the contest stage, who struggled to erect a ‘national’ or even ‘personal identity’ among Republican voters. Trump argued that the Florida governor needed a ‘personality transplant.’

DeSantis may have hoped for Trump’s civil and the legal cases to slow pace and hold th former President back, but the former Republican chief came down at him like hammer and tong, analysts believe. Whilst Trump was indicted, his popularity and poll figures shot up signifiantly due to what the political analysts describe “rally around the chief” effect.

Even as the Florida governor declared a ‘war on woke,’ he could not go all-out against the Republican chief in course of latter blasting him from time-to-time with slanderous names like “Meatball Ron" and "Ron DeSanctimonious.” At the Florida GOP summit, Trump labelled his political rival "a wounded falling bird from the skies.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens during a news conference at a drive-through coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium. (AP)

In his address at Republican party's Freedom Summit at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, near Orlando, Trump told Republican enthusiasts and voters about DeSantis, "My people said, 'Sir, don't hit him,’ He's a Republican.' I said, 'I don't care if he's a Republican.' And we hit him hard and now he's like a wounded falling bird from the skies.’” As Republican voters cheered and celebrated DeSantis’ accomplishments as Florida governor—they, sort of—heard echoes of Trump, who came heavily about at his bid. Trump even joked at DeSantis, peeling off his support as he said that the Florida governor wore lifts in his boots.

"He walks offstage like he's trying to balance himself," Trump taunted about DeSantis. "I thought he was wearing ice skates.”

Since entering political fray in 2015, Trump has demeaned and slandered most of his political rivals, but he particularly seemed to have injured DeSantis’ icy, expensive political campaigns and worsened his plight.