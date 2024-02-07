Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:08 IST

Ron DeSantis, Whilst Exiting GOP Presidential Race, Takes Parting Shot at Nikki Haley

DeSantis had been privately expressing to donors for months that Haley stood little chance in a one-on-one race against Trump.

Sagar Kar
Former US President Donald Trump, Former US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
Former US President Donald Trump, Former US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a dramatic exit from the GOP race for president on Sunday, leaving no room for ambiguity about his stance on the competition — he not only wants Donald Trump to win but also hopes for Nikki Haley's defeat.

The timing of DeSantis' withdrawal, just before the New Hampshire primary, carries potential repercussions for Haley, who needs a strong showing in the upcoming contest. DeSantis, who immediately endorsed Trump upon leaving the race, has been engaged in a growing and bitter conflict with the former UN ambassador, as per a report from Axios.

Here is what you need to know

DeSantis had been privately expressing to donors for months that Haley stood little chance in a one-on-one race against Trump. Despite his warnings, many donors supported Haley, prompting frustration within the DeSantis campaign.

In a video announcing his exit, DeSantis made his position clear, stating, "because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents."

While Haley has been polling competitively with Trump in New Hampshire, DeSantis' departure and endorsement of Trump could deal a significant blow to her overall chances for the GOP nomination. However, DeSantis has trailed behind both Trump and Haley in New Hampshire polls, making the immediate impact of his exit less certain in that specific state.

The dynamics of the GOP presidential race continue to evolve, with DeSantis' strategic exit and direct support for Trump adding a layer of intensity to the competition, particularly impacting Haley's campaign.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:08 IST

