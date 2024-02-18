Advertisement

A prominent Russian journalist has invited US President Joe Biden to give an interview to the Russian, in a tit-for-tat sit down by the Russian President Vladimir Putin with the American journalist Tucker Carlson. Dmitry Kiselyov sent a request to the White House for an interview with Biden, RT reported. The Russian journalist noted that Putin has set a “worthy example” by giving an interview for the American audience, and now it was Biden’s turn to get into the seat.

‘Russians would appreciate the opportunity to hear Biden’

Kiselyov, who is the head of Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya media group and also hosts the Vesti Nedeli analytical news program in Moscow. He told the outlet that he has approached the White House and sent an invitation to interview Biden on Sunday. He dispatched a letter that was dated February 15. In it, he addressed to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to get to interview Biden.

“Russians would appreciate the opportunity to hear Biden’s take on how to stabilize the international situation, restore trust, and renew cooperation between the United States and Russia” he said in the letter. The interviews come at a time of heightened tensions and broken diplomatic relationship between the two global superpowers.

Advertisement

Kiselyov derided that the US and Russia “are now short of opportunities to listen and to hear each other,” according to RT. He continued that Putin “has set a worthy example by agreeing to an interview focused on an American audience.” He promised that Rossiya Segodnya is ready to give Biden an “opportunity to reach the widest possible Russian audience.” He also added that the interview would be accurately translated into numerous foreign languages and distributed on various platforms to reach the Russians and the global audience.

This week, in an interview with Russian state television, Russia’s Putin said that he prefersJoe Biden to win the 2024 election as he would be better for Russia instead of a second term for the 2024 GOP frontrunner and the former US President Donald Trump. Putin said that Biden is “a more experienced person, he is predictable, he is a politician of an old formation.” Putin, however, slammed the W