Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Setback for Trump as He Loses Bid to Delay Hush Money Trial

Trump had appealed to the New York appeals court to move his hush money criminal trial out of Manhattan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Former US President Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump | Image:Facebook/File
  • 3 min read
New York: In a major setback for former United States President Donald Trump, a New York appeals court judge on Monday rejected the request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial.

The decision came a week before jury selection was set to start.

Trump's attorneys had argued at an emergency hearing that the historic trial should have been postponed while they sought a change of venue to move it out of heavily Democratic Manhattan.

Trump had appealed to the New York appeals court to move his hush money criminal trial out of Manhattan and also reverse his gag order in an 11-hour hour bid for a delay just a week before the scheduled start.

Trump's lawyer Emil Bove argued that the presumptive Republican nominee faces "real potential prejudice" as a defendant in heavily Democratic Manhattan. Citing defence surveys and a review of media coverage, she argued that jury selection, scheduled to start next Monday, "cannot proceed fairly."

He has suggested on social media that the trial should be moved to Staten Island, the only New York City borough he won in 2016 and 2020.

Steven Wu, the appellate chief for the Manhattan district attorney's office, said trial Judge Juan M Merchan had already rejected Trump's requests to move or delay the trial as untimely.

“The question in this case is not whether a random poll of New Yorkers from whatever neighbourhood are able to be impartial, it's about whether a trial court can select a jury of 12 impartial jurors," Wu said. He blamed Trump for stoking pretrial publicity with "countless media appearances talking about the facts of this case, the witnesses, and so on."

Justice Lizbeth González noted that Monday's hearing didn't involve an appeal, per se, but the defence's desire for an emergency stay — a court order that would prevent the trial from starting on time. She said she would review related court filings and issue a decision “at some point."

Paperwork relating to Trump's appeals was placed under seal and not publicly available.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that along with challenging the location of his trial, Trump is also fighting a gag order, which Merchan recently expanded to prohibit Trump from making comments about the judge's family. The person was unauthorized to speak publicly and did so on the condition of anonymity.

Trump had pledged to appeal after Merchan ruled last month that the trial would begin on April 15. His lawyers had pleaded to delay the trial at least until summer to give them more time to review late-arriving evidence from a prior federal investigation into the matter.

Merchan, who had already moved the trial from its original March 25 start date because of the evidence issue, said no further delays were warranted.

Trump's lawyers filed their appeals Monday on two separate court dockets. One was styled as a lawsuit against Merchan, a legal mechanism allowing them to challenge his rulings.

(Inputs from AP)

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

