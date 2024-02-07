Indian MBA Graduate Hammered To Death By Homeless Man in US, CCTV Video Emerges

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident in Georgia, a homeless man brutally killed 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini by repeatedly hitting his face with a hammer at the Chevron Food Mart in Lithonia. Saini, who was working part-time at the convenience store, had been assisting the homeless man, identified as 53-year-old Julian Faulkner, along with other employees for the past couple of days. Witnesses revealed that they had allowed Faulkner to stay in the store since January 14, providing him with various items.

The tragic incident unfolded on January 18, when, after spending almost two days helping Faulkner, Saini asked him to leave. However, Faulkner responded violently, attacking Saini with a hammer as he left the store. The assault involved approximately 50 blows to Saini's face and head. When police arrived, Faulkner was still holding the hammer and standing over the victim. Despite verbal commands to drop the weapon, Faulkner was arrested on charges of malice murder and interference with government property.

Saini, a recent MBA graduate, was pronounced dead inside the store. The employees, who had been trying to help Faulkner, expressed shock and disbelief at the sudden and violent turn of events. The community mourns the loss of Vivek Saini, whose life was tragically cut short in this distressing incident.