Manhattan - Former US President Donald Trump took the witness stand at the Manhattan Federal court for less than three minutes to give his brief testimony at the E Jean Carroll’s second defamation trial against him. The 77-year-old politician was ordered to give a brief testimony on the matter by Federal court judge Lewis Kaplan on Thursday. Not only this, the former US President's defence attorney Alina Habba was also allowed to answer only a limited set of questions from Trump and the the GOP Presidential hopeful was barred from veering off-topic. In May last year, a jury awarded Carroll $5 million after it was concluded that the former US President sexually abused the American journalist and defamed her. In the Thursday hearing, Kaplan insisted that jurors' factual determination in the first proceeding would be accepted at this trial and the court will now be weighing damages.

“Ms Habba, you may call your next witness,” Judge Kaplan told Alina Habba, Trump’s counsel, at about 2:15 pm (local time), The Guardian reported. After the former US President took the stand, Habba then asked whether Trump denied the allegation hurled by Carroll. “That’s exactly right. She said something. I considered it a false accusation.” However, his proclamation was interrupted by Kaplan, who did not allow him to deny the claims. “Mr President, did you ever instruct anyone to hurt Ms Carroll in your statements?” Habba asked. “No, I just wanted to defend myself, my family, and, frankly, the presidency," the business-mogul-turned politician responded.

During the Thursday hearing, Trump had two instances of outbursts when the jury wasn't around. “This is not America,” the former US President remarked before he left the courtroom. The restrictions on Trump's testimony were both a product of a prior ruling by the judge that barred Trump from denying both that he had sexually assaulted, and that he didn’t know Carroll, at the trial.

What was the court's only task?

Before the Thursday hearing commenced, Judge Kaplan already determined that Trump did defame Carroll for the comments he made in 2019 when she first came forward with her allegations. Hence, the jurors were left with the sole task of determining how much Trump should be ordered to pay Carroll in damages as the veteran journalist sought $10 million in damages. According to The New York Post, the jurors involved in the defamation case are expected to start deliberating following closing arguments, set for Friday morning. The Former US President is expected to attend that hearing as well. The testimony came after the jurors heard from Carroll's last witness, her former boss and Elle Magazine editor Roberta Myers, who described her junior as a “truth teller”. Meanwhile, the only witness called by Habba other than Trump was retired television journalist Carol Martin, who was grilled about whether she thought her longtime friend Carroll enjoyed the attention she got from going public about the alleged assault.