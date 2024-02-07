Advertisement

Ohio – In yet another tragic incident, a 19-year-old Indian-origin student named Shreyas Reddy Beniger was found dead in Cincinnati, Ohio. The devastating incident stirred headlines since Beniger became the fourth Indian-Origin student killed this year and the third in a week. The 19-year-old Reddy was a student at the Linder School of Business in Ohio and his parents who have American passports are currently residing in Hyderabad. The Indian consulate in New York took to X, to confirm the reports and expressed deep regrets on the matter.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. The police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected,” the consulate wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. “The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them,” the diplomatic mission furthered. It is important to note that this is the third death of an Indian student within a span of a week and the fourth in the year 2024.

— India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) February 1, 2024

Past Cases

On January 30 an Indian-origin student named Neel Acharya was confirmed dead by the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office. Gaury Acharya, mother of the deceased student of Purdue University took to X and appealed for her son's whereabouts. “Our son Neel Acharya has been missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying at Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off at Purdue University. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything". The Consulate General of India in Chicago went on to reply to her post on X. “Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel's family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help,” Mission wrote on X. However, Gaury deleted her plea after the local authorities identified Neel's body.

On January 29, another Indian student named Vivek Saini was brutally murdered by a homeless man in Giorgia. The perpetrator of the tragic incident killed Saini with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US. Meanwhile, a student named Akul Dhawan was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) in January.