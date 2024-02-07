Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 10:16 IST

'I am a Big Supporter': Singer Mary Millben Calls PM Modi 'Best Leader' for India-US Ties

American singer Mary Millben called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "best leader" for the India-US ties. Millben has been a great admirer of PM Modi.

Digital Desk
"I believe a courageous woman needs to step up and declare her candidacy to run for Chief Minister of Bihar," said Mary Millben.
African-American singer Mary Millben | Image:PTI
Washington - Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “best leader” for India and for the relationship between India and the United States, prominent African-American singer Mary Millben said that the Indian premier is “on track to win” the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. While speaking to the Press Trust of India, the 41-year-old singer said that many in the United States are hoping for Prime Minister Modi to win the upcoming general elections. Millben gained massive popularity in India due to her unique renditions of the Indian national anthem “Jana Gana Man” and the popular Hindu devotional song  "Om Jai Jagdish Hare".

“The Prime Minister is on track to win in May,” the American singer proclaimed in a one-on-one conversation with the PTI. "I tell you certainly there's a lot of support for the Prime Minister here in the United States. I believe many desire to see the Prime Minister re-elected because again, he's the best leader for India," she added. One of the largest democracies on the planet is all set to go to polls in May 2024. Not only this, the United States is headed for its highly anticipated presidential elections, scheduled to take place in November. She mentioned that in the 2024 US Presidential elections, she'll be supporting the Former US President, Donald Trump. "This election season, I believe, is going to be one of the most important election seasons for the United States, for India, and for the world. So there's a tremendous responsibility that we all have and carry as citizens. It's my encouragement, certainly to all of my beloved family in India to make your vote, your voice heard in this election season," she said.

‘He is the best for India’: Millben

During the interview, the American singer mentioned that her love and support for Prime Minister Modi is “no secret”. "Certainly, it's no secret...all of India knows that I'm a big supporter of the Prime Minister and believe that he's the best leader for India and he's the best leader for the India-US relationship. These are the times when we as citizens need to be vocal, sharing our convictions, sharing those things, those policies that are important for our countries and certainly to our leaders. But we hold the power to bring change to our countries," she said. "We hold the power to usher in the policies that are best for all people. So I hope that every Indian citizen will make their voice and their vote heard during this election season, as I know well here in the United States," the singer furthered. 

Lauding the Prime Minister's leadership, Millben mentioned that the Indian premier has done a lot of things to position New Delhi as a “real economic player”. "His policies for advancements in technology certainly promoted women in leadership. Of course, he was the reason in many ways that we saw the rise of President (Droupadi Murmu) as president and certainly his efforts to populate the Cabinet with more women leaders," the singer told the Indian news outlet. "I think that's a great example and testament to the commitment to bringing in greater diversity into leadership; policies that are pushing efforts toward developing young leaders in India, I think is very important. Setting a precedent for the next generation, coming into leadership in India that will be great players in the world, that is evident, certainly in the Prime Minister's leadership," she explained.  Millben has earlier also praised PM Modi for his proposal to include the African Union as a full member of the G20. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Published January 19th, 2024 at 08:04 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News
