Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Student From Hyderabad Goes Missing in US, Family Gets Ransom Call

The family also sought assistance from the Indian consulate in Chicago on March 18 to locate Abdul.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Abdul Mohammed
The caller has demanded a ransom of $1,200 for Abdul's safe return. | Image:Abdul Mohammed
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read


New Delhi: The family of the 25-year-old Indian-origin student, studying in the US who went missing on March 7, have alleged that they have received a ransom demand for his release. The student from Hyderabad, identified as Abdul Mohammed, was pursuing a Master's degree in Information Technology (IT) at Cleveland University in the US.  

According to sources, the student's father, Mohammed Saleem, has claimed to have received a phone call from an unknown number later that week. The unknown caller claimed to be part of a gang.



The caller has demanded a ransom of $1,200 for his safe return. Failing which the kidney of the student would be sold, he threatened.

On the basis of a missing complaint filed by Abdul's relatives in the US on March 8, the Cleveland Police have issued a lookout notice for Abdul. The family also sought assistance from the Indian consulate in Chicago on March 18 to locate Abdul.



The Cleveland Police are currently investigating Abdul’s disappearance. More details are awaited.
 



Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:19 IST


