English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Sunak Announces Bill to Exonerate UK Post Office Scandal Victims

Rishi Sunak has announced a plan to enact legislation that will nullify the convictions of the hundreds of post office operators wrongly implicated.

Manasvi Asthana
rishi sunak
The Great British Post Office scandal | Image:rishi sunak
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Rishi Sunak has announced a plan to enact legislation that will nullify the convictions of the hundreds of post office operators wrongly implicated in the Horizon IT scandal. During the prime minister's questions, Sunak stated that the government plans to introduce fresh primary legislation "to make sure those convicted are swiftly exonerated and compensated."

“This is one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in our nation’s history,” Sunak told the MPs.  

Advertisement

“People who worked hard to serve their communities had their lives and their reputations destroyed through absolutely no fault of their own. The victims must get justice and compensation,” he added.

He asserted that the truth will be brought to light, past wrongs will be righted and justice will be ensured.

Advertisement

Additional information on the issue will be disclosed by Kevin Hollinrake, the business minister, as he addresses an urgent question immediately following PMQs, as mentioned by the prime minister. In response to Sunak, Keir Starmer stated that Labour would scrutinise the plan's details but expressed appreciation for the proposal to address what he termed a "huge injustice."

The extensively discussed idea, which entails parliament overturning judgments from various courts is unprecedented in its magnitude. It is a response to concerns about the sluggish progress in exonerating the staff through the criminal review process.

Advertisement

Although a public inquiry into the scandal was established in 2020, its significance in the political sphere has surged following the airing of an ITV drama, "Mr. Bates vs the Post Office." This drama spotlighted the story of Alan Bates, a post office operator turned advocate.

The Post Office, which has the power to instigate prosecutions, prosecuted more than 900 branch owner-operators who were wrongly accused of taking money from their businesses between 1999 and 2015, based on information from the faulty Horizon accounting software, installed by Fujitsu.

Advertisement

Even though the Post Office eventually admitted wrongdoing by Dec., only 142 appeal case reviews had been finalised. Within this, 93 convictions were successfully overturned while 54 were either upheld, withdrawn or denied permission to appeal.

Speaking on Wed. morning, Hollinrake told a local radio outlet that the government had always been operating with a “sense of urgency” over compensation, rather than suddenly acting after the ITV drama.

Advertisement

However, he remarked that following the broadcast, at least 130 individuals affected by the Horizon scandal had approached him directly or through solicitors.

When asked if there was evidence that the government had been working to quash convictions before the ITV drama, Hollinrake said, “It’s not something we’d put in public, the kind of deliberations we have in government about different options, and clearly this is not an option where the postal affairs minister can make a decision on his own.”

Advertisement

He added that if legislation was brought forward to overturn convictions “en bloc” it could be seen to be “interfering with the independent courts process”.

 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News9 minutes ago

  2. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News13 minutes ago

  3. China's consumer prices dip 0.8% annually, factory deflation persists

    Business News28 minutes ago

  4. US ends probe into fire risks in 3 million Hyundai, Kia vehicles

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Good News: BEST Bus Service on Atal Setu Soon | Check Routes

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement