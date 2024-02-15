The video showed two individuals tackling one of the suspects and pinning him down on the floor. | Image: X

Kansas City: Chief's Super Bowl victory celebration parade turned into tragedy on Wednesday that claimed one and left 22 including 8 children injured.

Breaking Video of Heroic Kansas City fans tackling one of the shooters pic.twitter.com/cAxL9Kox8d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024

Amidst the chaos, a video went viral on social media X by a user named Fantasy Fanatics that showed two individuals tackling one of the suspects and pinning him down on the floor. The footage as of now has over 19 million views and over 1.9K comments.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves in a press conference said that they have detained three people and are carrying out an investigation into the deadly shooting, which she termed a "tragedy."

She said, "I am angry. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Graves said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas who was also present at the event with his family expressed grief on the tragedy and said that 600 Kansas City, Missouri Police Department officers along with 250 officers from outside agencies had reached the site of the shootout.

'Heros': Netizens React to the Video

A user simply just gave the title of "HEROES" to the ones who helped in tackling the suspect.

"Give them each a Super Bowl ring!!!" a user commented on the video.

Meanwhile, some other comments included, "Give them season tickets!! Legends for this!!"

"This should be spread all of the internet. Truly incredible stuff."

"Need more people like this," another user commented.

