Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

Super Bowl Parade Shooting: Fans Tackle Suspected Gunman After Firing | VIDEO

The video showed two individuals tackling and pinning one of the suspects to the ground. The video went viral on X and has over 19 million views.

Digital Desk
The video showed two individuals tackling one of the suspects and pinning him down on the floor. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kansas City: Chief's Super Bowl victory celebration parade turned into tragedy on Wednesday that claimed one and left 22 including 8 children injured.

Amidst the chaos, a video went viral on social media X by a user named Fantasy Fanatics that showed two individuals tackling one of the suspects and pinning him down on the floor. The footage as of now has over 19 million views and over 1.9K comments.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves in a press conference said that they have detained three people and are carrying out an investigation into the deadly shooting, which she termed a "tragedy."

She said, "I am angry. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment,” Graves said.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas who was also present at the event with his family expressed grief on the tragedy and said that 600 Kansas City, Missouri Police Department officers along with 250 officers from outside agencies had reached the site of the shootout.

'Heros': Netizens React to the Video

A user simply just gave the title of "HEROES" to the ones who helped in tackling the suspect.

"Give them each a Super Bowl ring!!!" a user commented on the video.

Meanwhile, some other comments included, "Give them season tickets!! Legends for this!!"

"This should be spread all of the internet. Truly incredible stuff."

"Need more people like this," another user commented.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:14 IST

