Super Bowl Parade Shooting: 1 Killed, 8 Kids Among 22 Injured in US's Kansas City

Three people have been taken into custody. | Image: X

Kansas City: One person was killed while 22 others including 8 children sustained injuries in a shooting incident on Wednesday during the celebrations of the Super Bowl win in Kansas City, news agency AP reported citing Kansas City Police officials.

Police Chief Stacey Graves gave a detailed insight into the shooting tool and said that three people have been taken into custody.

During a press conference, Graves said, "I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

She further added that she heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who also attended the celebration with his wife and mother, said he was heartbroken and angry.

“This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we'll remember for some time,” he said.

This is the latest sports celebration in the US that was downtown by gun violence. The last was in Denver after the Nuggets won an NBA championship that injured several people and shot in a parking lot near the Texas Rangers' World Series championship parade.

Kansas City has a long struggle with gun violence. In 2023, the city had recorded 182 homicides with most involving guns.