English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 07:39 IST

Super Bowl Parade Shooting: 1 Killed, 8 Kids Among 22 Injured in US's Kansas City

On Wednesday, yet another high-profile public event in the US was marred by gun violence. 22 people including 8 kids were wounded while one person was killed.

Digital Desk
Kansas City Super Bowl Shooting
Three people have been taken into custody. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kansas City: One person was killed while 22 others including 8 children sustained injuries in a shooting incident on Wednesday during the celebrations of the Super Bowl win in Kansas City, news agency AP reported citing Kansas City Police officials.

Police Chief Stacey Graves gave a detailed insight into the shooting tool and said that three people have been taken into custody.

Advertisement

During a press conference, Graves said, "I’m angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

She further added that she heard that fans may have been involved in apprehending a suspect.

Advertisement

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who also attended the celebration with his wife and mother, said he was heartbroken and angry.

“This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we'll remember for some time,” he said.

Advertisement

This is the latest sports celebration in the US that was downtown by gun violence. The last was in Denver after the Nuggets won an NBA championship that injured several people and shot in a parking lot near the Texas Rangers' World Series championship parade.

Kansas City has a long struggle with gun violence. In 2023, the city had recorded 182 homicides with most involving guns. 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 07:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

8 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

8 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

8 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

8 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

8 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

8 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

15 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

16 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

17 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

17 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

17 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

20 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hamilton feels 'surreal' to enter his last F1 season at Mercedes

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  2. Nvidia surpasses Alphabet to become third largest US company by market v

    Tech 28 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Action all set to begin at 09:30 AM

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  4. BSEB Matric Exam 2024 Starts Today, Follow These Crucial Instructions

    India News32 minutes ago

  5. Banking stocks propel Australian share market higher

    Business News35 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo