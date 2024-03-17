×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 23:44 IST

Suspect Barricades Himself in a Home After Killing 3 in Philadelphia Township

Three people were killed in a suburban Philadelphia township on Saturday. The local authorities have said that the shooter reportedly knew the victims.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Three people were shot dead in a Philadelphia township on Saturday.
Three people were shot dead in a Philadelphia township on Saturday. | Image:PTI/ Representative
Levittown: A suspect has barricaded himself in a home in New Jersey and was holding hostages after shooting three people to death in suburban Philadelphia. The Saturday morning shooting in Falls Township in eastern Pennsylvania forced the cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shut down a children's theme park. Authorities in Bucks County issued a shelter-in-place order for the area for several hours, but it was canceled by early afternoon.

Police said the suspect, a 26-year-old man who was currently homeless, knew the shooting victims.

Falls Township police said in a statement that the shootings occurred at two locations in the township. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and drove to Trenton, New Jersey, where he barricaded himself in a home with hostages.

Middletown Township police said the suspect has ties to addresses in Bucks and Trenton and “stays in Trenton primarily.” Shaun Murphy, who lives in the Falls Township community of Levittown, said he was headed to the parade when he saw that the road had been blocked.

“All the neighbors were outside wondering what was going on and then we got the notice about shelter in place,” Murphy said.

“I did see ambulances coming up the street earlier without their sirens on,” Murphy said. “My neighbors were just outside with me last night, and we were just saying how great of a town and how great of a neighborhood it is.” Gov. Josh Shapiro said in social media posts that he has asked the Pennsylvania State Police to assist local law enforcement agencies.

Police said Oxford Valley Mall and Sesame Place had been told to close until further notice, and the area's Target store and other businesses chose to close as well.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 23:43 IST

