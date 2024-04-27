Advertisement

New Delhi: In a relief for a Maryland high school principal, who was accused of expressing disgust towards Black students, a school teacher has been arrested on charges of falsifying his voice by using artificial intelligence (AI) and putting a recording in his voice making indecent comments about the Black pupils.

A 42-second voice note, alleged to be of the principal, derided Black students as “ungrateful” and unable to “test their way out of a paper bag.”

The audio clip saying, “I’m just so sick of the inadequacies of these people,” was posted on social media in January, triggering outrage and propelling the school district to send the headmaster, identified as Eric Eiswert, on leave.

After investigations by the cops, it was revealed that a school staff had used AI to impersonate him and project him as bigoted.

The cops nabbed the school teacher, identified as Dazhon Darien (31) from the Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport on Thursday as he was all set to fly to Houston. The suspicion around him arose as he was carrying a firearm following which he was detained by the Airport security personnel. Upon inspection, it came to light that a warrant was issued for his arrest in the AI case.

However, he was released on a $5,000 bond at a hearing on Thursday where he was charged with disrupting school activities, retaliating against a witness, stalking and theft, according to court records.

