×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Tennessee Shooting: 1 Dead, 5 Injured as Argument in Nashville Restaurant Turns Deadly

Local police said that there were no indications the shooting was pre-planned, instead taking place as a result of an argument that escalated "within moments".

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31.
Police officers at the scene of the Nashville shooting on March 31. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nashville: A man was killed and five other people were injured during a shooting inside a Nashville, Tennessee, restaurant on Sunday afternoon, police said. The shooting, around 15:00 in Nashville's Salemtown neighbourhood, began within minutes of the male suspect's arrival at the restaurant with a woman, police said.

The suspect and the man who died got into an argument that “significantly escalated within moments,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said during a news conference at the scene.

Advertisement

Police later identified the deceased man as 33-year-old Allen Beachem. The conditions of the other victims were not immediately released.

Police identified a 46-year-old suspect and the car used to flee the scene with images from security video provided by the restaurant. As a search continued Sunday for the suspect, police posted photos of the shooting scene on social media, including an image of a man pointing a handgun.

Advertisement

“The gunman was the only one who brandished a pistol. This was not a shootout, if you will, this was one person who decided to pull a gun based on an altercation occurring with another man and then he fired multiple shots,” Aaron said.

There was a panic inside the restaurant as customers tried to escape, Police Commander Anthony McClain said.

Advertisement

“Some people did try to resist the gunman,” McClain said. “It was just mass chaos.”

Investigators were at local hospitals Sunday interviewing victims to determine exactly what happened, Aaron said.

Advertisement

“It may have been something as simple as one person invading another person’s space,” he said.

Advertisement

Published April 1st, 2024 at 17:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Matheesha Pathirana took a superb catch to dismiss Warner on Rahman's bowling

Lanka and Ban union

a few seconds ago
Health Tech

Health tech hiring

a few seconds ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

FIR against 65 persons

a few seconds ago
February GST boom

March GST collection

a minute ago
Cristiano Ronaldo, Hardik Pandya, and Novak Djokovic

Pandya getting booed

2 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya

Hardik needs Rohit's help

3 minutes ago
Meta

Meta to include PTI

3 minutes ago
Tata Motors introduces Tiago, Tigor CNG AMT

Auto Sales Data

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: In Jodhpur, Amit Shah Hits Out At Opposition Over Corruption Issues

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

7 minutes ago
Tata Power shares rise after captive solar plant deal

Tata Power solar project

13 minutes ago
Hyundai IPO

Auto Sales Data

14 minutes ago
Delhi Police Warn of Traffic on Jail Road Due To AAP Protest Today

Delhi Police Advisory

14 minutes ago
ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the Crocus concert hall attack in Moscow.

Iran Alerted Russia?

14 minutes ago
SEBI

SEBI launches SCORES 2.0

14 minutes ago
Harassed Housekeeping staff speaks up

UP Police lodges case

15 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

18 minutes ago
European Parliament

Japan-EU cooperation

21 minutes ago
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Produced At Rouse Avenue Court

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Mother Puts Toddler In Fridge While Using Mobile Phone

    India News9 hours ago

  3. 'This is MS Dhoni's last season. VERY CLEAR': Ravi Shastri on MSD

    Sports 10 hours ago

  4. Pak Armed Forces in Gwadar Come Under Attack Again, Several Killed

    World12 hours ago

  5. Israel: Thousands Gather in Largest Anti-Govt Rally Since Start of War

    World19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo