Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

US Elections: Texas Man Renames Himself 'Literally Anybody Else' in Unorthodox Bid for Presidency

Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, the 35-year-old is a US army veteran and a seventh-grade math teacher in the suburbs of Dallas.

Reported by: Sagar Kar
Donald Trump and Joe Biden
Donald Trump and Joe Biden | Image:AP
  2 min read
In a bold move that underscores growing dissatisfaction with traditional politics, a Texas man has legally changed his name to "Literally Anybody Else" and thrown his hat into the ring for the 2024 US presidential election.

Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, the 35-year-old is a US army veteran and a seventh-grade math teacher in the suburbs of Dallas. He made headlines recently by officially changing his name, complete with a new Texas driver’s license to reflect the alteration. Explaining his unconventional decision, Literally Anybody Else expressed profound disappointment with the current political landscape dominated by the two major parties and their respective candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Americans caught between a rock and a hard place? 

“Three hundred million people can do better,” he asserted, criticizing the perpetual power struggle between the Democrats and Republicans. “There really should be some outlet for people like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between the two parties that just has no benefit to the common person.”

According to a report from The Guardian, with a steep uphill battle to get his new moniker on the ballot – requiring 113,000 signatures from non-primary voters in Texas by May – Literally Anybody Else is instead focusing on a write-in campaign, urging voters to consider alternatives.

“We don’t have a ‘neither’ option on the ballot, and this kind of fills that role,” he explained, emphasizing the need for broader representation beyond the traditional party lines.

A mere stunt or a valid criticism of American politics?

His campaign's website echoes this sentiment, stating, “Literally Anybody Else isn’t a person, it’s a rally cry. For too long have Americans been a victim of its political parties putting party loyalty over governance. Together let’s send the message to Washington and say, ‘You will represent or be replaced.’”

The platform also takes aim at the age and policies of the current frontrunners, with Literally Anybody Else labeling himself as the "King of Debt" and criticizing Biden's age.

While Literally Anybody Else's bid for the presidency may seem unconventional, it reflects a growing sentiment among many Americans who feel disenfranchised by the current political system and are seeking alternative voices and options in governance.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

