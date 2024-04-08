The Time When Camera Caught Trump Staring at Sun Directly During Eclipse | WATCH

Amid this incident, Trump faced backlash from the internet and became a meme. | Image: X

Washington: Given the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, an old video of former United States president Donald Trump resurfaced featuring him looking at the sun with his naked eyes set the internet ablaze.

As per reports, the video is seven years old, on August 21, 2017, Trump, the president back then, was joined by then-first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron to watch the rare phenomenon from the Truman Balcony at the White House.

The only reason I remember that the last solar eclipse was in 2017 was because of Trump looking directly at it after being told specifically not to lmaaaoooo pic.twitter.com/bc5VJawpzM — Audrey Renée Bentley (@BentleyAudrey) April 6, 2024

Following this several pictures and videos were taken of the the three donning glasses while looking at the eclipse. Though, at one point he was captured without proper eye protection.

However, as per several media reports, when he did this, one of the White House aides standing beneath the balcony shouted 'Don't look.'

Amid this incident, Trump faced backlash from the internet and became a meme face.

The video was reshared on X with the caption, “The only reason I remember that the last solar eclipse was in 2017 was because of Trump looking directly at it after being told specifically not to lmaaaoooo.”

A netizen said, "That was the first freaking thought that I had when everybody started talking about the solar eclipse for Monday."

"Core memory unlocked," another user commented.