Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 8th, 2024 at 08:30 IST

The Time When Camera Caught Trump Staring at Sun Directly During Eclipse | WATCH

Trump, the president back then, was joined by then-first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron to watch the rare phenomenon from the Truman Balcony.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Trump Looking at Sun Directly During Eclipse
Amid this incident, Trump faced backlash from the internet and became a meme. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Washington: Given the solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, an old video of former United States president Donald Trump resurfaced featuring him looking at the sun with his naked eyes set the internet ablaze.

As per reports, the video is seven years old, on August 21, 2017, Trump, the president back then, was joined by then-first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron to watch the rare phenomenon from the Truman Balcony at the White House.

Following this several pictures and videos were taken of the the three donning glasses while looking at the eclipse. Though, at one point he was captured without proper eye protection.

However, as per several media reports, when he did this, one of the White House aides standing beneath the balcony shouted 'Don't look.'

Amid this incident, Trump faced backlash from the internet and became a meme face.

The video was reshared on X with the caption, “The only reason I remember that the last solar eclipse was in 2017 was because of Trump looking directly at it after being told specifically not to lmaaaoooo.”

A netizen said, "That was the first freaking thought that I had when everybody started talking about the solar eclipse for Monday."

"Core memory unlocked," another user commented.

 

 

 

 

 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 08:30 IST

