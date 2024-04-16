Advertisement

Washington: Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, supporters of Donald Trump targetted United States President Joe Biden by sloganeering 'Genocide Joe,' at a public meeting held at Schnecksville in Pennsylvania. Responding to the slogans, the Republican presidential candidate said, "They are not wrong. They are not wrong. He (Biden) has done everything wrong."

Given the US elections later this year, Trump is the leading candidate to take on Biden.

According to media reports, the phrase 'Genocide Joe,' was used by pro-Palestine protesters slamming the US President for supporting Israel for its attack against Gaza, especially after the October 7 attack by terror group Hamas.

However, Trump has also unequivocally sided with Israel, saying, “You have to finish what you have started and get back to normalcy.” Later on, Trump during an interview with an Israeli newspaper defended his statement saying, “What I meant was to get over the war with Hamas and stop killing people. Let's get back to peace.”

This isn't the first time such slogans have been chanted. In January, when the President came to Pennsylvania for his election campaign, demonstrators chanted, "No vote for genocide Joe," urging him to “go home.” Notably, the phrase "Genocide Joe," was also yelled during Biden's campaign speech in the Georgia primary.